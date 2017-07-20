3 children, 2 adults injured in 14 Fwy crash in Agua Dulce

AGUA DULCE, Calif. (KABC) --Three children and two adults were injured in a crash on the 14 Freeway in Agua Dulce on Thursday, authorities said. All northbound lanes were temporarily closed due to the wreck.
The accident occurred around 6:20 a.m. near the Sierra Highway/Red Rover Mine Road exit.
All northbound lanes were closed as a helicopter arrived on scene. Lanes began to reopen shortly before 8 a.m.
Emergency personnel were seen administering CPR to a small child who was placed into the helicopter to be taken to a hospital.
According to fire officials, three people were listed in critical condition, and two were listed in stable condition.
The cause of the crash was not immediately known.
DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.