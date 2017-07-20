NEWS

3 children, 2 adults injured in 14 Fwy crash in Agua Dulce

EMBED </>More Videos

Three children and two adults were injured in a crash on the 14 Freeway in Agua Dulce on Thursday, authorities said. All northbound lanes were closed due to the wreck. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
AGUA DULCE, Calif. (KABC) --
Three children and two adults were injured in a crash on the 14 Freeway in Agua Dulce on Thursday, authorities said. All northbound lanes were temporarily closed due to the wreck.

The accident occurred around 6:20 a.m. near the Sierra Highway/Red Rover Mine Road exit.

All northbound lanes were closed as a helicopter arrived on scene. Lanes began to reopen shortly before 8 a.m.

Emergency personnel were seen administering CPR to a small child who was placed into the helicopter to be taken to a hospital.

According to fire officials, three people were listed in critical condition, and two were listed in stable condition.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newscar accidentcar crashfreewayroad closuretraffic delayAgua DulceLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Baby dies in hot car during mom's hair appointment
Sessions to 'continue' as attorney general despite Trump's regrets
Dad arrested for speeding to hospital with wife in labor
OJ Simpson to face Nevada parole board today
More News
Top Stories
Shooting near South LA liquor store leaves 1 man dead
OJ Simpson to face parole hearing Thursday
Teen couple found unharmed after going missing in Boyle Heights
Dad arrested for speeding to hospital with wife in labor
Ryan Seacrest to host 'American Idol' on ABC
Public memorial held for beloved South Pasadena boy
Baby dies in hot car during mom's hair appointment
Man sentenced for pimping women, underage girl in OC
Show More
2 K9 officers burned in South Gate explosion during training exercise
1 killed in shootings near South LA marijuana dispensary
Baltimore cop accused of planting drugs; body cam video released
Arizona Sen. John McCain diagnosed with brain tumor
Honey oil explosion destroys Wildomar house
More News
Top Video
Baby dies in hot car during mom's hair appointment
Shooting near South LA liquor store leaves 1 man dead
Teen couple found unharmed after going missing in Boyle Heights
Arizona Sen. John McCain diagnosed with brain tumor
More Video