3 dead, 12 injured in Massachusetts auto auction crash

BILLERICA, Mass. (KABC) --
Three people were killed and at least a dozen more were injured after a vehicle crashed through a Massachusetts auto auction building on Wednesday, officials said.

The Middlesex County District Attorney confirmed the fatalities and injuries to ABC News.

The crash occurred at around 10:15 a.m. at LynnWay Auto Auction in Billerica, about 20 miles northwest of Boston

A witness said the vehicle suddenly accelerated and struck several people crowded round the auction block before it crashed through a wall of the building.

"I heard a screeching of tires, and, I believe, a Jeep Cherokee went flying by me," auction employee Woody Tuttle told WCVB-TV. "In avoiding the cars, whoever was driving this vehicle hit several people."

Images from TV helicopters showed a vehicle covered in debris. Medics wheeled people out of the building on gurneys.

Upon preliminary investigation, Massachusetts State Police said there was no evidence to suggest the crash was caused by an intentional or terrorist act.

"All evidence and information at this time suggests an accidental cause," the department said in a press release.

The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.
