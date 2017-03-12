SIGALERT CANCELLATION IN COMMERCE: NB I-5 AT SLAUSON AVE - ALL LANES OPEN — CHP PIO - LA County (@CHPsouthern) March 12, 2017

**RIGHT NOW** ALL lanes of NB 5 shutdown @ Slauson Deadly crash involving one way driver #earlySundaymorning pic.twitter.com/LwoNqNEihR — Jade Hernandez (@abc7jade) March 12, 2017

Three people were killed Sunday morning when a wrong-way driver collided head-on with another vehicle on the 5 Freeway in Commerce, resulting in a shutdown of northbound lanes that lasted several hours, authorities said.The high-speed crash was reported at 5:22 a.m. just south of Slauson Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.The driver of a Mini Cooper was heading south in the northbound lanes when the car struck a white van, which overturned, according to the California Highway Patrol. The drivers of both vehicles and a passenger in the van died at the scene.The identities of the deceased were not immediately disclosed.For more than four hours, all northbound traffic being diverted off the freeway at Paramount Boulevard. The lane closure lasted until shortly after 10 a.m., the CHP said.