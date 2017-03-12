NEWS

3 dead in wrong-way crash on 5 Freeway in Commerce; all lanes reopened after shutdown

EMBED </>More News Videos

A wrong-way crash on the 5 Freeway in Commerce on Sunday, March 12, 2017, left three people dead and prompted the shutdown of all northbound lanes. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
COMMERCE, Calif. (KABC) --
Three people were killed Sunday morning when a wrong-way driver collided head-on with another vehicle on the 5 Freeway in Commerce, resulting in a shutdown of northbound lanes that lasted several hours, authorities said.

The high-speed crash was reported at 5:22 a.m. just south of Slauson Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The driver of a Mini Cooper was heading south in the northbound lanes when the car struck a white van, which overturned, according to the California Highway Patrol. The drivers of both vehicles and a passenger in the van died at the scene.


The identities of the deceased were not immediately disclosed.

For more than four hours, all northbound traffic being diverted off the freeway at Paramount Boulevard. The lane closure lasted until shortly after 10 a.m., the CHP said.
Related Topics:
newsfreewaylos angeles county fire departmentCHPcalifornia highway patrolLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Motorcyclist, 23, killed in crash with vehicle on 405 Freeway in Sherman Oaks
'Billions' creators react to the firing of U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara
Democrats, some Republicans, condemn Preet Bharara being 'fired'
Baldwin returns to 'SNL' as Trump, Johansson spoofs Ivanka
More News
Top Stories
5 people injured, 10 animals killed in Santa Ana house fire
Lynwood shooting death sparks homicide investigation
Death toll in Guatemala fire rises to 39 girls
2 killed, kids critically injured in Llano crash; SR-138 East closed
Azusa community fights teacher layoffs after superintendent gets raise
President Trump praises arrest of 'troubled person' at White House
Family of man killed in Huntington Beach OIS taking legal action
Show More
Officers not seriously hurt after police cruiser crashes in Del Rey
TIPS: How to 'spring forward' with ease this weekend
Chicago celebrates St. Patrick's Day with river dyeing
1 found dead after rescue call at Devil's Backbone on Mt. Baldy
3-year-old girl dies after fire blamed on recharging hoverboard
More News
Top Video
Lynwood shooting death sparks homicide investigation
President Trump praises arrest of 'troubled person' at White House
Azusa community fights teacher layoffs after superintendent gets raise
Family of man killed in Huntington Beach OIS taking legal action
More Video