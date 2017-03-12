NEWS

3 dead in wrong-way crash on 5 Freeway in Commerce; all NB lanes closed

An overturned vehicle is seen on the 5 Freeway in Commerce after a crash that killed three people on Sunday, March 12, 2017. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
COMMERCE, Calif. (KABC) --
Three people were killed Sunday morning when a wrong-way driver collided head-on with another vehicle on the 5 Freeway in Commerce, resulting in a shutdown of all northbound lanes, authorities said.

The high-speed crash was reported at 5:22 a.m. near Slauson Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The identities of the deceased were not immediately released.

It was unclear when the shut-down lanes would reopen.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
