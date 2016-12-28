NEWS

3 earthquakes of magnitude 5.5 to 5.7 strike near Lake Tahoe; series of aftershocks follow

A map shows the epicenter of one of several earthquakes that struck near Lake Tahoe on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. (United States Geological Survey)

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. --
Three earthquakes ranging from magnitude 5.5 to 5.7 struck early Wednesday about 70 miles southeast of Lake Tahoe, and their rumblings were felt across areas of Nevada and California. There were no immediate reports of problems.

The U.S. Geological Surveys says the moderate temblors were centered in a remote area of Nevada near the California state line.

A 5.7 quake struck at 12:18 a.m. PST, followed by another 5.7 four minutes later and a 5.5 at 1:13 a.m.


A series of smaller aftershocks have also occurred.

The Mineral County Sheriff's Department in Hawthorne, Nevada, near the epicenter, has not had any reports of injury or damage. The office says the quakes apparently set off burglar alarms at two businesses, and caused a rock slide that did not block a nearby highway.

In addition to Lake Tahoe, the USGS says the quakes were felt in such areas as Carson City, Nevada, and Yosemite National Park and Mammoth Lakes in California, all roughly 60 miles from the epicenter.
Related Topics:
newsearthquakeUSGSlake tahoeu.s. & worldLake Tahoe
(Copyright ©2016 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Dylann Roof Won't Call Witnesses During Sentencing
Video shows desperate efforts to save boys from Watts house fire
Authorities Detain Tunisian Man Suspected of Helping Alleged Berlin Attacker
Obama Praises Peace During Japanese PM Pearl Harbor Visit
More News
Top Stories
Video shows desperate efforts to save boys from Watts house fire
Man fatally stabbed in Bay Area Target on Christmas Eve
JPL developing device to find lost firefighters in difficult spots
Cam Newton fulfills Christmas wish for sick 10-year-old
Knicks' Phil Jackson, Lakers' Jeanie Buss call off 4-year engagement
Ventura group hopes to add life to area known as 'The Avenue'
Japan's Shinzo Abe, Obama visit Pearl Harbor memorial
Show More
Hatchbacks making a comeback as more automakers add 5th door
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
Carrie Fisher describes 'Star Wars' filming in rare 1977 interview
WWII vet gets new medals 50 years after originals stolen
Cheap pet adoptions offered in LA until Dec. 31
More News
Photos
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
Photos: Hillary Clinton's 2016 Election Day
More Photos