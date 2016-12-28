CA-NV border, the Basin&Range geologic province has a quake sequence this morning. Began with 2 M5.7 quakes then 15 M>3s and a M5.5. So far — Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) December 28, 2016

Three earthquakes ranging from magnitude 5.5 to 5.7 struck early Wednesday about 70 miles southeast of Lake Tahoe, and their rumblings were felt across areas of Nevada and California. There were no immediate reports of problems.The U.S. Geological Surveys says the moderate temblors were centered in a remote area of Nevada near the California state line.A 5.7 quake struck at 12:18 a.m. PST, followed by another 5.7 four minutes later and a 5.5 at 1:13 a.m.A series of smaller aftershocks have also occurred.The Mineral County Sheriff's Department in Hawthorne, Nevada, near the epicenter, has not had any reports of injury or damage. The office says the quakes apparently set off burglar alarms at two businesses, and caused a rock slide that did not block a nearby highway.In addition to Lake Tahoe, the USGS says the quakes were felt in such areas as Carson City, Nevada, and Yosemite National Park and Mammoth Lakes in California, all roughly 60 miles from the epicenter.