3 family members, including child, killed in fiery 2-car crash in Highland

Loved ones build a makeshift memorial at the scene of a fatal crash in Highland on Monday, May 8, 2017. (Newspro News)

HIGHLAND, Calif. (KABC) --
Three members of the same family, including a child, were killed Monday afternoon in a fiery crash at an intersection in Highland, authorities said.

The two-vehicle collision occurred about 2:30 p.m. at Palm Avenue and Cypress Street, said a spokesperson for Cal Fire San Bernardino.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, three occupants of a Ford Taurus died at the scene. The driver of an Acura TL was listed in critical condition after being transported to Loma Linda University Medical Center.

The family in the Ford was apparently on their home from school at the time of the incident.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.
