3 Georgia firefighters injured, 1 fatally, in Marina Del Rey crash; DUI suspect in custody

Three Georgia firefighters were injured, one of them fatally, when the vehicle in which they were traveling was struck by a suspected DUI driver Monday evening near Marina Del Rey, authorities have confirmed.The three-vehicle crash took place about 10 p.m. at the intersection of Ocean Avenue and Washington Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.One of the Georgia firefighters was pronounced dead at the scene, the LAPD said. His name was not immediately released.One of his colleagues suffered a possible broken collarbone and hip, and the other firefighter sustained lacerations. Both were transported to a hospital for treatment.The unidentified DUI suspect was taken into custody.DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.