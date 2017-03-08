MAYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --Three men who stopped a driver from fleeing the scene after a deadly crash were honored by the city of Maywood Wednesday afternoon.
The men received certificates of recognition for their help.
The crash happened last Friday afternoon on 59th Place and Heliotrope. Investigators said the driver of a Dodge Charger was drunk when he slammed into two men talking to parking enforcement Officer Jesse Rodriguez, who was in his car.
The suspect got out and ran from the scene. Sergio Ramirez saw the suspect take off and yelled for him to come back and then Rodriguez chased the suspect.
"I saw him running and I jumped on a street sweeper and tackled him down," Rodriguez said.
Danny Ortiz, a street sweeper, gave Rodriguez a lift to catch up to the suspect.
"My instinct was to just help him out with whatever he needed help with," he said.
Rodriguez held onto the suspect, identified as 32-year-old Leopoldo Leon, until deputies arrived. Leon is accused of killing Jose Luis Lopez. Ortiz and Rodriguez said their actions help bring justice for the victim's family.
"I don't consider myself a hero at all. The way I was brought up is that you've got to help each other out," Ortiz said.
There's a small memorial at the scene for Jose. The man accused of killing him will be arraigned on March 26 and faces four felony charges as well as life in prison, if convicted.