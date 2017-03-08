NEWS

3 men honored for stopping suspect from fleeing fatal Maywood crash site

EMBED </>More News Videos

Three men who stopped a driver from fleeing the scene after a deadly crash were honored by the city of Maywood Wednesday afternoon. (KABC)

By
MAYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --
Three men who stopped a driver from fleeing the scene after a deadly crash were honored by the city of Maywood Wednesday afternoon.

The men received certificates of recognition for their help.

The crash happened last Friday afternoon on 59th Place and Heliotrope. Investigators said the driver of a Dodge Charger was drunk when he slammed into two men talking to parking enforcement Officer Jesse Rodriguez, who was in his car.

The suspect got out and ran from the scene. Sergio Ramirez saw the suspect take off and yelled for him to come back and then Rodriguez chased the suspect.

"I saw him running and I jumped on a street sweeper and tackled him down," Rodriguez said.

Danny Ortiz, a street sweeper, gave Rodriguez a lift to catch up to the suspect.

"My instinct was to just help him out with whatever he needed help with," he said.

Rodriguez held onto the suspect, identified as 32-year-old Leopoldo Leon, until deputies arrived. Leon is accused of killing Jose Luis Lopez. Ortiz and Rodriguez said their actions help bring justice for the victim's family.

"I don't consider myself a hero at all. The way I was brought up is that you've got to help each other out," Ortiz said.

There's a small memorial at the scene for Jose. The man accused of killing him will be arraigned on March 26 and faces four felony charges as well as life in prison, if convicted.
Related Topics:
newsherodui crasharrestpolice officerman killedMaywoodLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Pedestrian killed in alleged DUI crash in Maywood
NEWS
'Serious' health, safety concerns at immigration detention facility
Body of Maine woman missing for more than a month found
FCC says it will investigate AT&T wireless 911 outage
Police arrest suspect in Nashville nurse's murder
White House: Trump was not target of any investigation
More News
Top Stories
Man shot, crashes truck into wall in City Terrace
VIDEO: Man attempts to lure 6-year-old girl in Riverside with 'treat,' police say
Hawaii 1st state to sue Trump over new travel ban
Muslim doctors serve Muscoy community w/ free health services
Did San Bernardino officials violate law with letter to Trump?
'Kong: Skull Island' cast hopes moviegoers enjoy the wild ride
Conservatives oppose GOP health bill, say similar to Obamacare
Show More
$50K offered to help find Mar Vista mother's killer
Man charged in stabbing that led to Burbank pedestrian death
Grant helps OC students w/ science, tech programs
Truck platooning pilot program could revolutionize trucking industry
International Women's Day: Hundreds hold rally in DTLA
More News
Top Video
Man shot, crashes truck into wall in City Terrace
Muslim doctors serve Muscoy community w/ free health services
$50K offered to help find Mar Vista mother's killer
'Kong: Skull Island' cast hopes moviegoers enjoy the wild ride
More Video