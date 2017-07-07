3 hospitalized in overnight Cypress Park crash

Three people were hospitalized on Friday after a vehicle slammed into a parked car and a brick fence in Cypress Park.Los Angeles police said four people were in the car when it crashed into another vehicle and then a home at about 2 a.m. in the 500 block of West Avenue 28.Witnesses said one man was trapped until rescuers were able to pull him from the wreckage."We run up the alley and the first thing I see is everyone getting out of their car. One of them told me there was one in the car, so we went to go see and on the left passenger side, one of the kids was squished by the door," said good Samaritan Alejandro Cuevas.Authorities said one man suffered serious injuries and the other passengers complained of pain, but no injuries were life-threatening.There was no word on whether speed or alcohol were a factor in the crash.