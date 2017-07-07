NEWS

3 hospitalized in overnight Cypress Park crash

EMBED </>More Videos

Three people were hospitalized on Friday after a vehicle slammed into a parked car and a brick fence in Cypress Park. (KABC)

By
CYPRESS PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Three people were hospitalized on Friday after a vehicle slammed into a parked car and a brick fence in Cypress Park.

Los Angeles police said four people were in the car when it crashed into another vehicle and then a home at about 2 a.m. in the 500 block of West Avenue 28.

Witnesses said one man was trapped until rescuers were able to pull him from the wreckage.

"We run up the alley and the first thing I see is everyone getting out of their car. One of them told me there was one in the car, so we went to go see and on the left passenger side, one of the kids was squished by the door," said good Samaritan Alejandro Cuevas.

Authorities said one man suffered serious injuries and the other passengers complained of pain, but no injuries were life-threatening.

There was no word on whether speed or alcohol were a factor in the crash.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newscrashcar crashCypress ParkLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump, Putin shake hands ahead of high-stakes meeting at G-20
Police respond to reports of shooting in Fort Wayne, Indiana
Firefighters battle 4-alarm structure fire in Oakland
Amber Alert issued for teen abducted by armed woman in LA
More News
Top Stories
Amber Alert issued for teen abducted by armed woman in LA
Excessive heat expected all weekend across SoCal
Firefighters battle 4-alarm structure fire in Oakland
President Trump, Vladimir Putin meet at G-20 summit
Man sexually assaults 2 women in Fairfax
Power outage reported at The Grove
Bear mauls Mercedes, makes Mammoth trip memorable
Show More
Joan Lee, wife of Marvel co-creator Stan Lee, dies at 93
Police arrest Tustin husband after wife found dead
Hacienda Heights family displaced by possible fireworks blaze
Brush fire burns 5 acres in Claremont
California considers allowing gender-neutral licenses
More News
Top Video
Amber Alert issued for teen abducted by armed woman in LA
Man sexually assaults 2 women in Fairfax
Dozens of snakes, alligators seized in Thousand Oaks
Bear mauls Mercedes, makes Mammoth trip memorable
More Video