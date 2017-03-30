NEWS

3 injured when hit-and-run driver plows into bedrooms of Anaheim apartment

A pickup truck slammed into an Anaheim apartment on Thursday, March 30, 2017, leaving three people injured. (Southern Counties News)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --
Three people suffered minor injuries early Thursday morning when a hit-and-run driver crashed into an Anaheim apartment where the residents were sleeping, authorities said.

The black Nissan pickup truck plowed through an exterior wall and into two bedrooms in the incident, which was reported at 3:10 a.m. in the 3000 block of Frontera Street, according to the Anaheim Police Department.

The victims, two females and one male, were transported to a hospital, police said. The driver of the pickup fled on foot.

The ground-level apartment and one above it were red-tagged after the collision, investigators said. Seven adults and two children were displaced.

A description of the at-large suspect was not available.
