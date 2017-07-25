NEWS

3 injured in crash involving police vehicle in Hemet

Three people were injured after three cars, including a Hemet Police Department vehicle, were involved in a crash.

By ABC7.com staff
HEMET, Calif. (KABC) --
The wreck occurred Monday night near the intersection of Seven Hills Drive and Stetson Avenue, where one of the vehicles slammed into a light pole, leaving behind twisted metal.

The driver of the Chrysler was airlifted to the hospital. Two others also went to the hospital with injuries.

The conditions of those involved were not immediately available.

The cause of the wreck was unknown.
Related Topics:
newscar crashtraffic accidentpoliceHemetRiverside County
