NEWS

3 kids hospitalized in San Bernardino fireworks accident

EMBED </>More Videos

Three children between the ages of 8 and 10 years old were hospitalized after a fireworks accident in San Bernardino Tuesday night. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) --
A man may face child endangerment charges after three children were seriously injured in a fireworks blast in San Bernardino on the Fourth of July.

Police responded to the 2300 block of North Cedar Street at about 8:40 p.m. Tuesday over reports of a "fireworks incident" in the area.

Three boys, ages 8, 9 and 10, were injured and hospitalized due to an explosion involving an aerosol-type can, according to San Bernardino police. Residents said they witnessed shaving cream all over the scene after the blast.

The injuries ranged from superficial injuries to some more serious, including potential loss of appendages. No injuries were life-threatening.

One of the victims, identified by his mother as Jeffrey Jones, suffered cuts and gashes on his forehead, jawline and torso area. She shared a photo with ABC7 of her son's injuries.

A photo of Jeffrey Jones, 10, one of three kids injured in a fireworks accident on Fourth of July at a home in San Bernardino.


"He was screaming that he was dying," said Myla Burnett, Jeffrey's mother. "I couldn't really see too much because there was so much blood all over him."

As for the other two boys, police said one may have lost a hand and some fingers in the blast. The other was complaining about not being able to see. Police said all three kids appeared to be neighbors residing on the same street.

Authorities were investigating exactly what type of device was used in the explosion.

Police questioned the stepfather of one of the young victims. He was released after questioning, but police are recommending child endangerment charges be filed by the D.A.'s office.

Meanwhile, residents were rethinking their children's safety, especially on the Fourth of July.

"I don't see him leaving my sight on the Fourth of July anymore," Burnett added. "I don't care who you're with. You try to give your children a little bit of freedom but I guess he'll be with me from now on."

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story stated that the stepfather had been arrested, but police say he was only questioned and released.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsfireworkschildrenchild injuredSan BernardinoSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
US conducts strike operation in self-defense against al-Shabaab in Somalia
LAPD officer injured in motorcycle crash
NYC officer shot, killed while sitting in police car
Laptop ban lifted on Emirates, Turkish Airlines flights
More News
Top Stories
53 fires erupt in San Bernardino County on July 4
102 shot, 14 fatally, in Chicago over July 4 holiday weekend
NYPD officer shot, killed while sitting inside patrol car
LAPD officer injured in motorcycle crash
Auto thief arrested after stealing 2 cars in a day
Bear spotted swimming near whale-watching tour
Body found in Angeles National Forest amid search for missing man
Show More
Thousands of fireworks go off all over LA despite hefty fines
Police investigate murder of San Fernando man
AmericaFest in Pasadena wows thousands
Trump to visit Poland, Germany for G20
Panda Power Plant is cute and green
More News
Top Video
53 fires erupt in San Bernardino County on July 4
NYPD officer shot, killed while sitting inside patrol car
Still looking good: Bikini turns 71
Thousands of fireworks go off all over LA despite hefty fines
More Video