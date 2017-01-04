Three people were killed and another was critically injured in an early morning shooting Wednesday at a Fontana apartment complex, authorities said.An armed suspect was taken into custody shortly after 3 a.m. when officers arrived at the scene in the 11000 block of Village Parkway, a spokesperson for the Fontana Police Department said.The deceased victims were identified only as two females and one male. The surviving male was transported to a hospital and was undergoing surgery, according to police.All four victims were believed to be related, investigators said.DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.