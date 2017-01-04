NEWS

3 killed, 1 critically wounded in shooting at Fontana apartment complex, police say

Police and paramedics responded to a fatal shooting an apartment complex in Fontana on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. (OnScene)

Three people were killed and another was critically injured in an early morning shooting Wednesday at a Fontana apartment complex, authorities said.

An armed suspect was taken into custody shortly after 3 a.m. when officers arrived at the scene in the 11000 block of Village Parkway, a spokesperson for the Fontana Police Department said.

The deceased victims were identified only as two females and one male. The surviving male was transported to a hospital and was undergoing surgery, according to police.

All four victims were believed to be related, investigators said.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Commuter Train Crashes in NYC; Dozens Injured
Charles Manson alive amid report he's hospitalized, prison official says
At least 76 suffer minor injuries in NY train derailment
Chicago's Violence Spills Into 2017 With 28 Shot on New Year's Day
NAACP President Arrested Protesting Sessions' Nomination
More News
Top Stories
At least 76 suffer minor injuries in NY train derailment
Charles Manson alive amid report he's hospitalized, prison official says
LAPD investigating anti-gay hate crime in Van Nuys
Police still searching for motive in killing of 2 OC women
Community helping South Gate family after devastating house fire
Researchers save thousands of endangered sea turtles
Teen couple robbed, assaulted dozens on LA streets, police say
Show More
Suspect in Santa Ana Lyft driver attack arrested
Sage College in Moreno Valley suddenly closes
LADWP introduces 'customer bill of rights'
Oxnard police seeking man for alleged armed kidnapping of girlfriend
Masked suspects tie up man, set fire in Tujunga home invasion
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
More Photos