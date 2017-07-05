NEWS

3 killed in PCH head-on collision near Point Mugu

Three people died in a head-on collision on Pacific Coast Highway near Point Mugu, officials said.

By ABC7.com staff
POINT MUGU, Calif. (KABC) --
Three people died in a head-on collision on Pacific Coast Highway in the Point Mugu area, officials said.

A Mercedes heading southbound collided with a minivan heading north around 8:20 p.m., according to the CHP.

"The collision sadly enough resulted in three fatalities," said CHP Sgt. Nick Salmeron. "Two occupants in the minvan - an elderly husband and wife, it appears, and a sole occupant in the Mercedes."

Two juveniles were also transported by ambulance to a local hospital, one with minor injuries and one with major injuries, he said.

Officials are investigating the cause of the accident.

PCH was expected to be closed in that area for several hours.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newstraffic fatalitiescollisionCHPVentura County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Dog killed in officer-involved shooting in Harbor City
Rep. Steve Scalise readmitted to ICU in serious condition
What Trump and Merkel have said about each other
Congressman apologizes for recording video in Auschwitz gas chamber
More News
Top Stories
Critical blood shortage prompts CHLA call for donors
Smell your food first - gain more weight, study says
West Hollywood deputies investigating woman's death
Killer denied parole in brutal 1977 murder of SoCal couple
Mom arrested in Victorville for leaving 4 kids in hot car
SoCal animal shelters busy with owners looking for runaway pets
Rob Kardashian posts nude photos of Blac Chyna in latest feud
Show More
OC Sheriff Hutchens testifies about alleged jailhouse snitch program
Dog killed in officer-involved shooting in Harbor City
Brush fire scorches 53 acres in San Clemente
3 kids injured in San Bernardino fireworks blast
Thousands of pounds of illegal fireworks seized all over SoCal
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
More Photos