3 pit bulls shot, 2 killed by police after attacking man and dog in DTLA

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Los Angeles police shot and killed two pit bulls and wounded another after they say the dogs attacked a man who was walking his dog in downtown LA.

The LAPD responded to a call for help from the scene on Stanford Avenue with an initial report of shots fired. When police arrived, they discovered a man being attacked by multiple dogs.

Officers fired at the animals in an attempt to save the man, who was transported from the scene for treatment. There was no immediate word on the man's condition.

The man's dog was killed by the three pit bulls.

Two of the pit bulls that attacked the man and his dog are dead, police said. A third was transported to surgery by animal services.

This story is developing. Check back with ABC7 for updates as they become available.
