3 rescued in Newhall after cars caught in flash flooding

A Los Angeles County Fire Department rescue crew saved a man and young girl from flood waters in Newhall. (KABC)

NEWHALL, Calif. --
Three people were rescued when two cars were caught up in flash flooding in Newhall Saturday afternoon.

Los Angeles County Fire Department rescue crews ran a ladder over one of the trapped cars to rescue a man and a young girl who were stuck in the car as fast-moving water rushed around the vehicle.

They had been driving a few streets to the north of the wash and were carried into it by rushing water, witnesses said.

Another person was also rescued after being caught up in the same flooding in a separate car nearby.

No injuries were reported.
