3 suspects sought after allegedly firing paintball rounds at pedestrians in Moreno Valley

Authorities released a photo that shows three suspects wanted in connection with a paintball shooting incident in Moreno Valley on Tuesday, April 4, 2017. (Moreno Valley Police Department)

By ABC7.com staff
MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) --
The search continued Thursday for three suspects who allegedly fired paintball rounds and struck several pedestrians, including a young child, in a Moreno Valley parking lot.

The incident took place Tuesday evening in the 23000 block of Sunnymead Boulevard, according to a statement from the Moreno Valley Police Department.

Officers responded to reports that the driver of a white U-Haul pickup truck and two passengers were shooting paintball rounds from inside the vehicle. The extent of the victims' injuries were unclear.

Employees of a nearby business called police and took photos of the suspects, investigators said.

"The suspects became angry and began to threaten an employee with harm, while reaching inside the passenger compartment of the truck," the news release said. "The employee became afraid and retreated back inside the store."

The occupants of the pickup fled the scene before the officers arrived. Police released two photos of the vehicle, though only the driver's face is clearly visible.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Moreno Valley police Officer Nick Ramirez at (951) 486-6700.
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
