Two robbery suspects and a pawnshop employee were wounded during a shootout inside the Victorville business Tuesday.The incident happened around 2 p.m. in the 15100 block of 7th Street. Authorities said two men entered the shop, appearing to be interested in a gaming system and a gun on display.The two men then tried to rob the store, authorities said, and one employee was armed, which led to a shootout.Both suspects and one of the store employees were struck in the shooting. All of them were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.The co-owner of another pawnshop next door said these types of situations are why store owners need to be armed."Usually pawnshops are in bad areas as it is, so we have to be armed because the criminals are armed. They don't abide by laws so we've got to make sure we're armed. I have at least four mags on me, extra mags at all times," Aaron Heckenlaiele said.Investigators remained at the shop to gather evidence and look at surveillance video. Businesses next door were also looking at surveillance video to help in the investigation.