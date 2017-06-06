NEWS

2 suspects, 1 employee wounded in Victorville pawnshop shootout

EMBED </>More Videos

Two robbery suspects and a pawnshop employee were wounded during a shootout inside the Victorville business Tuesday. (KABC)

By
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KABC) --
Two robbery suspects and a pawnshop employee were wounded during a shootout inside the Victorville business Tuesday.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. in the 15100 block of 7th Street. Authorities said two men entered the shop, appearing to be interested in a gaming system and a gun on display.

The two men then tried to rob the store, authorities said, and one employee was armed, which led to a shootout.

Both suspects and one of the store employees were struck in the shooting. All of them were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The co-owner of another pawnshop next door said these types of situations are why store owners need to be armed.

"Usually pawnshops are in bad areas as it is, so we have to be armed because the criminals are armed. They don't abide by laws so we've got to make sure we're armed. I have at least four mags on me, extra mags at all times," Aaron Heckenlaiele said.

Investigators remained at the shop to gather evidence and look at surveillance video. Businesses next door were also looking at surveillance video to help in the investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsshootingarmed robberyattempted robberybusinessVictorvilleSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Cocaine found in vending machine toy, police say
Monrovia man accused of sexual assaults across LA County
Exclusive: Jeff Sessions suggested he could resign amid rising tension with Trump
2 shot in alley in Los Angeles
Man fatally shot in Lincoln Heights, police say
More News
Top Stories
Cocaine found in vending machine toy, police say
Monrovia man accused of sexual assaults across LA County
Firefighter rescues tiny puppy from Adelanto house fire
Lost ACT exams leave LA students frustrated
2 shot in alley in Los Angeles
Man fatally shot in Lincoln Heights, police say
3 boys arrested for attack on mentally challenged man
Show More
Wife of man accused in Denny's fight removed from patrol duties
Peacock breaks $500 worth of alcohol at Arcadia liquor store
Narbonne HS student shot to death in Wilmington
Southwest 3-day sale includes $49 one-way flights from LAX
Grandmother in custody in Colton triple stabbing, police say
More News
Top Video
Man fatally shot in Lincoln Heights, police say
More chefs milling their own grains
Narbonne HS student shot to death in Wilmington
Peacock breaks $500 worth of alcohol at Arcadia liquor store
More Video