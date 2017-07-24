NEWS

3-year-old boy found wandering alone in North Hills

This image released by LAPD shows a 3-year-old boy who was found Monday morning in the North Hills area.

NORTH HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Los Angeles police said family members have come forward to claim a 3-year-old boy who was found wandering alone in North Hills Monday.

According to police, they are interviewing the child's father before they release the boy. Detectives said "some sort of confusion" between the child's father and his uncle led to the child being left alone and wandering off.

Detectives said the child's father believed that the uncle would be taking the boy to a medical clinic Monday, but the uncle slept in and didn't realize that the child was still in the home when he woke up.

"He is very scared. He's upset. He's shaken," an officer said of the child's father.

The Los Angeles Department of Child and Family services will conduct an independent investigation before the boy is released back into the father's custody, police said.

According to police, the boy was found playing around some loading docks near a supermarket by a delivery truck driver around 6 a.m. in the area of Van Nuys Boulevard and Woodman Avenue.

An LAPD detective said the boy seemed happy and healthy. He was wearing clean clothes when he was found, but no shoes. The boy only spoke Spanish, according to police.

Detectives said the father is unlikely to face charges.
