NEWS

3-year-old found wandering alone in North Hills reunited with father

This image released by LAPD shows a 3-year-old boy who was found Monday morning in the North Hills area.

NORTH HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Los Angeles police said a 3-year-old boy has been reunited with his father after he was found wandering alone in North Hills Monday.

WATCH LIVE: Get the latest details on the frantic father's reunion with his young son on ABC7 at 3 p.m.

According to police, detectives interviewed the child's father before they released the boy. Detectives said "some sort of confusion" between the child's father and another family member led to the child being left alone and wandering off.

Detectives said the child's father believed that the family member would be taking the boy to a medical appointment Monday, but the family member slept in and didn't realize that the child was still in the home when he woke up.

"He is very scared. He's upset. He's shaken," an officer said of the child's father.

According to police, the boy was found playing around some loading docks near a supermarket by a delivery truck driver around 6 a.m. in the area of Van Nuys Boulevard and Woodman Avenue.

An LAPD detective said the boy seemed happy and healthy. He was wearing clean clothes when he was found, but no shoes. The boy only spoke Spanish, according to police.

Detectives said the father is unlikely to face charges.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsmissing boymissing childrenNorth HillsLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
'Horrific' human-smuggling case not an isolated event, officials say
18-year-old arrested after allegedly livestreaming deadly car crash
Timeline leading up to Jeff Session's recusal and the fallout
Domestic violence suspect surrenders after Azusa barricade
More News
Top Stories
Woman, 18, arrested after livestreaming deadly crash in CA
SoCal Marine killed in Mississippi crash honored
'Dear Chester': Linkin Park pens statement about bandmate's death
Driver charged in Texas smuggling case; 10th person dies
Domestic violence suspect surrenders after Azusa barricade
Man w/ rare disease, wife celebrate anniversary at hospital
Burglar sneaks into Pasadena home, makes sandwich, falls asleep
Hilary Duff's Beverly Hills home burglarized
Show More
Chase suspect killed, young daughter hurt in Santa Ana crash
Jared Kushner at Capitol, denies Russia collusion
Microsoft removing beloved drawing app Paint
Man killed after car lands on top of another in Paramount crash
Michael Phelps 'races' a shark, loses
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
More Photos