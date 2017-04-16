NEWS

3-year-old girl shot, wounded in Exposition Park drive-by shooting

A 3-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting in Exposition Park Saturday afternoon, police said. (KABC)

EXPOSITION PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A 3-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting in Exposition Park Saturday afternoon, police said.

Los Angeles police said a shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of Walton Avenue. A group of about 10 to 15 people were outside of a home when a group of suspects in a newer model gray car drove up to the scene.

A male passenger exited the car and opened fire on the crowd, Capt. Darnell Davenport said. Authorities said one of the rounds went through a window at the home, hitting the toddler in the face.

The little girl's aunt said after the shots were fired, she shielded her niece, rushed her into a car and drove to the hospital.

The aunt said the child suffered wounds to her cheek and neck. As the aunt and two other men, one of them her son, were heading to the hospital, they saw police and pulled over to ask for help.

The aunt said her son and the other man were handcuffed and detained during the ordeal when they were trying to help the little girl.

An ambulance eventually arrived at the shopping center near Figueroa Avenue and Adams Street, where the aunt stopped to get police assistance.

The little girl was rushed to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

It was unclear if the suspect was aiming at someone in the group. Authorities said it was unclear if the little girl's family has any gang ties.

Southwest gang detectives took over the investigation. Anyone with more information is urged to call (213) 485-2710.
