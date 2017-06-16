NEWS

30 confirmed dead in London high-rise fire

In this image made from video provided by Celeste Thomas @MAMAPIE, a high-rise building is on fire in London, Wednesday, June 14, 2017 (Celeste Thomas @MAMAPIE via AP)

LONDON --
London police say the number of victims has increased to 30 in the fire that engulfed a high-rise building on Wednesday.

Metropolitan Police Commander Stuart Cundy said Friday that 24 people are being treated in the hospital, including 12 in critical care. The number of victims is expected to grow.

Authorities say they've examined original location of fire and there is no indication it was started deliberately.

Families searching for their loved ones have blanketed the area near the tower with posters searching for answers, and sorrow is quickly turning to anger over whether recent building works were properly done.

Meanwhile, Metropolitan Police commander Stuart Cundy responded to speculation that the number of dead could exceed 100, saying: "From a personal perspective, I really hope it isn't."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newslondonfireapartment fireu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Kidnapping suspect in standoff with police on Sylmar roof
South LA gunman in custody after shootout with police
Otto Warmbier's Ohio hometown rallies around him
Trump tweets about Clinton after news of obstruction of justice investigation
More News
Top Stories
South LA gunman in custody after shootout with police
Kidnapping suspect in standoff with police on Sylmar roof
Adam West honored with Bat-signal display at LA City Hall
Wife of murdered Woodland Hills hairdresser arrested
Dr. Dre donates $10M to Compton High
3 teen LAPD cadets suspected of stealing police SUVs
Trial begins for man accused of murdering Fox exec in 2012
Show More
Armie Hammer plays Lightning's nemesis in 'Cars 3'
LAPD promotes its 1st female Asian-American supervisor pilot
Deadlocked jury in Bill Cosby trial struggles to end impasse
Bee swarm invades Huntington Beach home
VIDEO: Passenger hangs from car on NJ expressway
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
More Photos