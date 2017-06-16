30 confirmed dead in London high-rise fire

London police say the number of victims has increased to 30 in the fire that engulfed a high-rise building on Wednesday.Metropolitan Police Commander Stuart Cundy said Friday that 24 people are being treated in the hospital, including 12 in critical care. The number of victims is expected to grow.Authorities say they've examined original location of fire and there is no indication it was started deliberately.Families searching for their loved ones have blanketed the area near the tower with posters searching for answers, and sorrow is quickly turning to anger over whether recent building works were properly done.Meanwhile, Metropolitan Police commander Stuart Cundy responded to speculation that the number of dead could exceed 100, saying: "From a personal perspective, I really hope it isn't."