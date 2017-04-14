Dozens of volunteers, including several celebrities, served a Good Friday meal to thousands of homeless people at the Los Angeles Mission on Skid Row."We want to put out a nice meal because, we think about, somebody might not have a place to go for Easter," said chef David Thomas of the L.A. Mission. "Somebody might not have family here, but we want them to come along and be a part of our family and let us love on them a little bit."Tim Matheson, Deidre Hall, Kate Linder and Derek Fisher participated in the annual event, which began at 4:30 a.m.By the end of the day, some 3,000 men, women and children and children were expected to enjoy honey-glazed ham and marmalade chicken with all the fixings -- including rice, vegetables and fruit cobbler. Meanwhile, about 1,000 Easter baskets were distributed to the youngsters.The adults received new shoes, socks and hygiene kits. The Los Angeles Christian Health Center sponsored foot-washing and hygiene care.The shoe company Etnies donated 1,500 pairs of shoes for those in need.