Suspect wounded in officer-involved shooting with CHP in Dana Point

DANA POINT, Calif. (KABC) --
A suspect was wounded during an officer-involved shooting with California Highway Patrol in Dana Point early Sunday morning.

Authorities said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. near the Pacific Coast Highway and Selva Road. The suspect fled the scene during the shooting.

Around 4 a.m., the suspect was taken into custody and found to have sustained injuries during the shooting. The person was taken to a hospital for treatment in an unknown condition.

A CHP officer sustained minor injuries unrelated to the shooting, authorities said. The officer was taken to a hospital, treated and released.

It was unclear what the suspect was wanted for or what led to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.
