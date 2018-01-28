A suspect was wounded during an officer-involved shooting with California Highway Patrol in Dana Point early Sunday morning.Authorities said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. near the Pacific Coast Highway and Selva Road. The suspect fled the scene during the shooting.Around 4 a.m., the suspect was taken into custody and found to have sustained injuries during the shooting. The person was taken to a hospital for treatment in an unknown condition.A CHP officer sustained minor injuries unrelated to the shooting, authorities said. The officer was taken to a hospital, treated and released.It was unclear what the suspect was wanted for or what led to the shooting.The investigation is ongoing.