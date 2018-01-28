Man gets 200 years in prison for sexually abusing children in Lake Elsinore

Albert George Williams, 68, a former Lake Elsinore resident, is shown in a mugshot. (KABC)

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (KABC) --
A former Lake Elsinore resident was sentenced to 200 years to life in prison after being convicted of multiple counts of lewd and lascivious acts on children in a retrial.

Albert George Williams, 68, was convicted on Jan. 19 of nine counts of lewd and lascivious acts on a child under 14 years old, one count of digital penetration/oral copulation of a child under 10 years old and one count of witness intimidation.

On Nov. 3, 2012, an investigation began in Lake Elsinore when a 10-year-old girl told her parents she was molested by Williams who was her neighbor and a karate instructor at the time. Williams operated a karate studio from his garage.

The investigation led detectives to other victims, who told them about additional molestations committed by Williams.

Williams was originally convicted in July 2014 for the crimes and sentenced to 150 years to life in prison, but he filed an appeal and was granted the retrial.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trialcourt casechild sex assaultchild abusemolestationprisonconviction overturnedsentencingLake ElsinoreRiverside County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Hawthorne liquor store draws Mega Millions hopefuls
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Possible algae bloom turns Hollywood Reservoir green
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
US appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Show More
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
More News