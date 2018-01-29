Get Waffles And More At Downtown's New 'Dolly Llama'

A new spot to score waffles, ice cream and more has opened for business in the neighborhood. Located at 611 S. Spring St. in Downtown, the new addition is called The Dolly Llama.
This new spot specializes in three different types of dessert-style waffles--traditional, the waffle stick, and bubble waffles.
The menu is based on a build-your-own dessert concept, so customers first start by choosing which sauces to add like Nutella, peanut butter, or chocolate. Next, guests can add a section of toppings such as banana, almonds, cinnamon toast cereal, strawberries, or Oreo cookies.
And if you ordered the bubble waffle, you can finish your treat off with a selection of ice cream flavors like horchata, green tea, or salted caramel.
There's a selection signature milkshakes and hot drinks on offer, too. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp so far, the new addition has been warmly received by patrons.
Noah B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 20th, said: "Fun little shop with a cool atmosphere. The waffles are more along the soft rather than crunchy side, which was fine for me because it was almost like a cake-donut texture, and which I love."
Yelper Darylynn D. added: "I came here wanting to try the bubble waffle ice cream. It wasn't too bad of a dessert. When you enter the space is huge and they provide downstairs and upstairs seating."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. The Dolly Llama is open daily from noon-midnight.
