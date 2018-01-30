LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin was traded to the Detroit Pistons, sources told ESPN Monday.
The Clippers will get forward Tobias Harris, guard Avery Bradley, Boban Marjanovic and a first- and second-round draft pick in exchange for Griffin.
Griffin became a free agent during the offseason. On July 1, he had reached a five-year, $171 million deal with the Clippers and did not get a no-trade clause in the new contract, according to ESPN.
The five-time All Star leaves L.A. averaging 21.6 points and 9.3 rebounds a game. But his career with the Clippers was also plagued with injuries - about 99 games in the last four years.
The trade likely signals the Clippers are officially in rebuilding mode.
ESPN also reported the team is shopping Lou Williams and DeAndre Jordan, with a plan to focus on young players and draft picks.