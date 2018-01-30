SPORTS

Los Angeles Clippers trade Blake Griffin to Detroit Pistons, ESPN reports

Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin walks upcourt during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin was traded to the Detroit Pistons, sources told ESPN Monday.

The Clippers will get forward Tobias Harris, guard Avery Bradley, Boban Marjanovic and a first- and second-round draft pick in exchange for Griffin.

Griffin became a free agent during the offseason. On July 1, he had reached a five-year, $171 million deal with the Clippers and did not get a no-trade clause in the new contract, according to ESPN.

The five-time All Star leaves L.A. averaging 21.6 points and 9.3 rebounds a game. But his career with the Clippers was also plagued with injuries - about 99 games in the last four years.

The trade likely signals the Clippers are officially in rebuilding mode.

ESPN also reported the team is shopping Lou Williams and DeAndre Jordan, with a plan to focus on young players and draft picks.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsLos Angeles ClippersNBADetroit PistonsbasketballLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Lakers re-sign forward Travis Wear to 2-way contract
Ducks, defenseman Brandon Montour agree on new 2-year, $6.775 deal
ESPN 300 athlete Bryan Addison chooses Oregon
Phillies hope Nola's star shines bright vs. Dodgers
First impressions of the Manny Machado-infused Dodgers
More Sports
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Hawthorne liquor store draws Mega Millions hopefuls
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Possible algae bloom turns Hollywood Reservoir green
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
US appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Show More
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
More News