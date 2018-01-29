FOOD & DRINK

'Little Brother's Sushi' Debuts In Tarzana

A new sushi bar and Japanese spot has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Called Little Brother's Sushi, the newcomer is located at 18373 Ventura Blvd. in Tarzana.

This newcomer--which has another outpost in Woodland Hills--specializes in traditional sushi, sashimi, rolls, omakase (chef's choice) and more.

For starters, there are dishes like seaweed salad, karaage fried chicken, baby octopus salad, salmon skin head or collar, and fried calamari.

On the sushi menu, expect to see items like unagi (eel) and cucumber, sake (salmon) nigiri, spicy tuna rolls, sashimi ceviche, giant clam, uni (sea urchin), and more.

Rounding things out is a selection of Japanese beer and hot and cold sake, teas, and soft drinks.

It's still early days for the fledgling business--it's got just one review on Yelp thus far.

Amanda C., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on January 19th, said: "Love! So happy that Little Brother's opened closer to my part of the Valley. It's just as great as the other locations. The service is excellent. The spicy tuna and JJ rolls were delish."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Little Brother's Sushi is open Tuesday-Thursday from 5:30pm-9:30pm, Wednesday-Friday from 11:30am-2pm and Friday, and Saturday from 5:30pm-10pm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinerestaurant
FOOD & DRINK
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Pepperidge Farm recalls 4 varieties of Goldfish crackers
Culver City gets a new bar: Lucky's
From breakfast to burgers: 3 new spots to score American eats in Glendale
The Joint makes Sherman Oaks debut, with seafood, tea and more
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Hawthorne liquor store draws Mega Millions hopefuls
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
US appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
Show More
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
More News