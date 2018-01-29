Explore Today's Cheapest Rentals In North Hollywood, Los Angeles

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now.
11817 Victory Blvd.
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 11817 Victory Blvd., is listed for $1,545 / month for its 750-square-feet of space. In the unit, expect both air conditioning and central heating, a balcony, a dishwasher and granite countertops.
The building features assigned parking, a swimming pool, on-site laundry, secured entry and on-site management. Cats and dogs are not welcome. (See the complete listing here.)
11459 Collins St., #201
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 11459 Collins St., which, at 800-square-feet, is going for $1,595 / month. The building offers garage parking, on-site laundry, secured entry and on-site management.
In the unit, look for both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a balcony and a dishwasher. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are permitted. (See the full listing here.)
5143 Bakman Ave., #107
Then there's this 645-square-foot condo with 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom at 5143 Bakman Ave., listed at $1,600 / month. In the unit, which comes furnished, anticipate air conditioning, carpeted floors, a balcony, a fireplace and a walk-in closet.
For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. Building amenities include assigned parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, outdoor space and on-site laundry. (See the listing here.)
10944 1/2 Hortense St.
Listed at $1,695 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom address is located at 10944 1/2 Hortense St. In the unit, expect hardwood floors, air conditioning, in-unit laundry and central heating. Cats are allowed. (Here's the listing.)
5433 North Clybourn Ave.
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 5433 North Clybourn Ave., is listed for $1,695 / month. In the unit, anticipate both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring and garden access.
Sadly for pet owners, animals are not allowed. The building features outdoor space, on-site laundry and assigned parking. (See the listing here.)
---
