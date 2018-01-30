Renting In Little Bangladesh: What Will $1,700 Get You?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a rental in this Los Angeles neighborhood if you've got a budget of $1,700 / month.
Read on for the listings.
343 S Hobart Blvd., #16
Listed at $1,700 / month, this 750-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is located at 343 S Hobart Blvd. In the unit, expect hardwood floors, granite countertops, air conditioning and a balcony. Unfortunately, pets aren't allowed. (See the complete listing here.)
350 S Hobart Blvd.
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment over at 350 S Hobart Blvd. It's also listed for $1,700 / month for its 990-square-feet of space.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, assigned parking and storage space. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, air conditioning and a balcony. Cats and dogs aren't permitted. (See the complete listing here.)
345 South Alexandria Ave., #219
Here's a 570-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 345 South Alexandria Ave., which is going for $1,600 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a fireplace and air conditioning.
The building features on-site laundry, garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, secured entry and on-site management. Pets aren't allowed. (See the full listing here.)
---
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.