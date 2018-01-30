Identity theft suspect sought by Ventura County authorities

Authorities in Ventura County are asking for the public's help to identify a suspected mail and identity thief.A Ventura County resident reported being a victim of identity theft on Nov. 20, authorities said. The victim discovered two Chase Bank withdrawals at two separate locations in Los Angeles County.The first transaction was done at a Chase in Canyon Country at 16520 W. Soledad Canyon Road, while the second was done at a Chase in Los Angeles at 6120 W. 3rd St.Detectives investigated the crime and learned the victim's identity may have been compromised in a mail theft. Detectives also believe that suspect was responsible for the bank withdrawals.The Ventura County Sheriff's Office released surveillance photos and hopes the public can help identify the suspect.Anyone with more information is urged to call the Ventura County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.