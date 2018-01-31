WEATHER

PHOTOS: Super blue blood moon dazzles SoCal sky-gazers

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image kabc"><span>KABC</span></div><span class="caption-text">The super blue blood moon sets near the Hollywood sign on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. (KABC)</span></div>
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The super blue blood moon dazzled sky-gazers across Southern California on Wednesday. Check out photos of the rare celestial trifecta!

The rare event is a super moon, a blue moon and a blood moon all wrapped into one, ending with a total eclipse.


It's considered a blue moon because it is the second full moon of a month. It's also a super moon, which is when the full moon appears larger and brighter to the naked eye.

A total lunar eclipse occurs when a full moon passes into Earth's shadow, making the moon appear red -- hence the nickname blood moon.

MORE: How to watch Super blue blood moon in SoCal

Most days the moon is nearly 238,855 miles from Earth, but during the super moon it will be approximately 223,068 miles away, according to NASA. During a super moon, the moon can appear up to 14 percent larger and 30 percent brighter than usual.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

