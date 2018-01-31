PHOTOS: Super blue blood moon dazzles SoCal sky-gazers

The super blue blood moon dazzled sky-gazers across Southern California on Wednesday. Check out photos of the rare celestial trifecta!The rare event is a super moon, a blue moon and a blood moon all wrapped into one, ending with a total eclipse.It's considered a blue moon because it is the second full moon of a month. It's also a super moon, which is when the full moon appears larger and brighter to the naked eye.A total lunar eclipse occurs when a full moon passes into Earth's shadow, making the moon appear red -- hence the nickname blood moon.Most days the moon is nearly 238,855 miles from Earth, but during the super moon it will be approximately 223,068 miles away, according to NASA. During a super moon, the moon can appear up to 14 percent larger and 30 percent brighter than usual.