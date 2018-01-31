Attorney charged with sexually assaulting woman in Orange County; other victims sought

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
A criminal defense attorney and former prosecutor has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman in south Orange County, and prosecutors announced Wednesday that they are seeking additional victims.

Ladera Ranch resident Adam Rudnick Stull, 56, faces one felony count of sexual battery by restraint and one misdemeanor count each of sexual battery and sexual battery by restraint, the Orange County District Attorney's Office said.

Stull's attorney, Dana Cole, said the accuser is a former client. He said Stull was "shocked" by the charges and predicted that he "will be fully exonerated."

According to prosecutors, the assault occurred Nov. 7 and was reported to 13 days later to sheriff's officials, who launched an investigation. Authorities declined to release additional details about the location of the incident.

At the time of the alleged crimes, Stull was an active member of the State Bar of California practicing law in Laguna Beach. In the 1990s, he worked as a deputy district attorney in Kern County.

"Law enforcement believes there may be additional victims," the district attorney's office said in a statement. Anyone with additional information about the case, or who believes they may have been a victim, is urged to call D.A.'s Supervising Investigator Eric Wiseman at (714) 347-8794.

Stull is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 23. If convicted as charged, he faces four years in state prison in addition to one year and five months in jail.

City News Service contributed to this report.
