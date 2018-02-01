Yosemite to require reservations to take pictures of Horsetail 'firefall'

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK --Visitors searching for that perfect picture of the Horsetail Fall phenomenon will now have to get a permit from Yosemite National Park.
For two weeks every year in February, thousands of amateur and professional photographers line up to capture the rare occurrence.
Yosemite officials said in recent years, the number of people visiting the viewing spot has grown so much that it has caused traffic jams and pedestrian safety problems.
The park is now working with local businesses to ensure public access to manage vehicles in the area by requiring a permit to visit.
Starting Feb. 3 at 9 a.m., park visitors will also be able to make a free parking reservation online.
About 250 parking reservations will be available and 50 first-served permits will be available each day from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Ansel Adams Gallery in Yosemite Village.
The Horsetail Fall event runs from Feb. 12 through Feb. 26.