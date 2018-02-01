REAL ESTATE

Renting In East Hollywood: What Will $1,700 Get You?

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in East Hollywood? We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a place in this Los Angeles neighborhood if you don't want to spend more than $1,700 / month on rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer, below.

1327 N Kingsley Dr., #8




Listed at $1,695 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1327 N Kingsley Dr. The sunny unit has hardwood floors and built-in storage space. Sadly, cats and dogs aren't welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)

4611 La Mirada Ave., #2



Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 4611 La Mirada Ave. It's also listed for $1,695 / month. The building has on-site laundry, assigned parking, a swimming pool and secured entry. In the apartment, there are both hardwood flooring and carpeting, a dishwasher, a balcony and granite counter tops. Cats and dogs aren't allowed. (Check out the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
