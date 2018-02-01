Renting In East Hollywood: What Will $1,700 Get You?

Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer, below.
1327 N Kingsley Dr., #8
Listed at $1,695 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1327 N Kingsley Dr. The sunny unit has hardwood floors and built-in storage space. Sadly, cats and dogs aren't welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)
4611 La Mirada Ave., #2
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 4611 La Mirada Ave. It's also listed for $1,695 / month. The building has on-site laundry, assigned parking, a swimming pool and secured entry. In the apartment, there are both hardwood flooring and carpeting, a dishwasher, a balcony and granite counter tops. Cats and dogs aren't allowed. (Check out the complete listing here.)
