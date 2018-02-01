REAL ESTATE

The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Woodland Hills, Right Now

By Hoodline
If you're apartment hunting, you know how hard it can be to find a quality spot for a reasonable price. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Woodland Hills look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Woodland Hills via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.

21126 Costanso St.




Listed at $1,500 / month, this 600-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 21126 Costanso St., is 44.4 percent less than the $2,700 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Woodland Hills.

In the unit, expect laminate flooring and good storage space. The building has on-site laundry and outdoor space. (See the complete listing here.)

5525 Canoga Ave., #207



Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 5525 Canoga Ave., which, at 610 square feet, is going for $1,750 / month. The building offers a swimming pool, a fitness center and outdoor space. In the unit, expect air conditioning, a balcony, a gas fireplace, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Cats and dogs are not permitted. (See the full listing here.)

21550 Burbank Blvd., #211




Then there's this slightly larger 690-square-foot condo with 1-bedroom and 1-bathroom at 21550 Burbank Blvd., listed at $1,870 / month. In the unit, look for air conditioning, a fireplace, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The building offers a swimming pool, a fitness center, outdoor space and on-site laundry. (See the listing here.)

5210 Premiere Hills Cir., #117




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo, situated at 5210 Premiere Hills Cir., is listed for $2,100 / month for its 840 square feet of space. In the unit, look for air conditioning, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and plenty of natural light. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. (See the listing here.)

4604 Dunman Ave.




Finally, here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 4604 Dunman Ave., which, with 1,100 square feet, is going for $2,450 / month. The building features garage parking, on-site laundry and outdoor space. In the unit, which comes furnished, you're promised air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a balcony and good closet space. Both cats and dogs are allowed. (Check out the listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineconsumerhousing market
REAL ESTATE
Huntington Beach's most deluxe real estate rentals
What does $1,600 rent you in Glendale?
What does $1,500 rent you in Santa Ana?
What does $1,700 rent you in Los Angeles, today?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Anaheim
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Hawthorne liquor store draws Mega Millions hopefuls
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
US appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
Show More
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
More News