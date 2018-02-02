REAL ESTATE

The cheapest apartment rentals in Northridge, explored

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Northridge are hovering around $1,639 (compared to a $2,150 average for Los Angeles). But how does the low-end pricing on a Northridge rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.

8343 Amigo Ave.




Listed at $1,425 per month, this 650-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 8343 Amigo Ave., is 13.0 percent less than the $1,639 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Northridge.

Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, a swimming pool, outdoor space and on-site laundry. In the unit, look for air conditioning, carpeted floors and garden access. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. (See the complete listing here.)

8400 Amigo Ave.



This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 8400 Amigo Ave., is also listed for $1,425 / month for its 650 square feet of space. In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, good closet space and carpeted floors. The building offers assigned parking, a swimming pool, outdoor space and on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are not permitted. (See the complete listing here.)

19039 Nordhoff St.




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 19039 Nordhoff St., which is going for $1,625 / month. In the unit, anticipate a fireplace, a mix of carpeting and tile flooring and ample natural lighting. Unfortunately, pets are not welcome. (See the full listing here.)

