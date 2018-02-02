BUSINESS

Men's Clothing In Los Angeles: 3 New Spots To Check Out

By Hoodline
If you've got men's clothing on the brain, you're in luck: we've found three new Los Angeles options to check out. Read on for the newest places to visit the next time you're searching for men's clothing around town.

Superare Fight Goods


7306 Melrose Ave., Melrose

Photo: Superare Fight Goods/Yelp

Based in New York, Superare Fight Goods' first Los Angeles store recently debuted on Melrose. The brand specializes in sporting gear and streetwear, with a focus on boxing and martial arts.

"The expansion from Superare means big things to come for not just LA, but NYC and the brand as a whole," founder and president Zach Lipari wrote on the company blog. "We can now offer more products in our own line, which you will see right away."

Yelp users are excited about Superare Fight Goods, which currently holds five stars out of one reviews on the site.

Yelper Michael A., who reviewed Superare Fight Goods on January 24th, wrote: "This is the best fight shop in the LA area. They have gloves out on display for you to try, as well as Brazilian jiu jitsu gis, spats, rash guards, shorts, and almost everything else you'd need for your MMA/BJJ/Muay Thai journey."

Superare Fight Goods is open Wednesday and Thursday from 11am-8pm, Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday from 11am-7pm, and Sunday from noon-5pm.

Best Made


145 South La Brea Ave., Melrose

Photo: Best Made/Yelp

Elsewhere in Melrose, another New York-based company has landed in New York. Aimed at the adventurous and hands-on types, Best Made is a purveyor of goods (clothing, accessories and tools) that come with a lifetime guarantee.

Along with men's clothing tools for camping and exploring, it also carries painted axes, which are prominently featured in the store. (Check out what the brand carries here.)

Best Made currently holds three stars out of two reviews on Yelp, indicating fair reviews.

Yelper Brian F., who was one of the first users to visit Best Made on December 16th, wrote: "I've wanted a camping axe for a long time and am glad I waited till I discovered Best Made. The scorched handle and insanely sharp blade make this axe my new favorite camping item. The staff are all incredibly nice and knowledgable people. If you're into the outdoors at all, definitely check this place out. "

Best Made is open weekdays from 11am-7pm, Saturday from 10am-7pm, and Sunday from 10am-6pm.

Suitsupply


10250 California State Route 2., Century City

Photo: SuitSupply/Yelp

Over in Century City, menswear chain Suitsupply specializes in custom-made and made-to-measure suits. The new outpost, which also provides in-store tailoring, joins more than 30 others around the United States.

Customers can also look for ties, business casual knitwear and shoes as well. (Take a look at all that's on offer here.)

Yelp users are still warming up to Suitsupply, which currently holds two stars out of five reviews on the site.

Yelper Patrick P., who reviewed Suitsupply on January 13th, wrote: "I already owned a few of their items and had visited their pop-up shop inside the Bloomingdale at the Beverly Center. It's obviously a lot bigger, with a wider selection of formal and casual wear."

Kevin H. noted: "If you prefer a boutique over a big department store for men's suiting, this is a nice store. The first time I came in to buy some shirts there were several guys working there that were huddled...The store is well-organized and uncluttered, which makes for a happy shopping experience."
