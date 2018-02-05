Actress Arielle Kebbel asks for public's help in finding missing sister last seen in Silver Lake

Actress Arielle Kebbel, right, is seen at a Golden Globes afterparty on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. She has asked for help in finding her missing sister, Julia Kebbel, left. (Arielle Kebbel/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Actress Arielle Kebbel has asked for the public's help in finding her missing sister who was last seen Wednesday evening in Silver Lake.

Julia Kebbel, 36, disappeared after walking her chocolate Labrador about 11 p.m., according to social media posts by her sibling.

The missing woman is described as white, 5 feet 3 inches tall, about 105 pounds, with short bleached-blonde hair. She has tattoos on each of her forearms -- a spiritual symbol with a key and the words "promise," "willingness" and "acceptance" on one arm, and a rising phoenix and a constellation on the other, Arielle Kebbel said on Twitter.

Julia Kebbel's dog has an implanted microchip.

Arielle Kebbel, whose credits include the HBO series "Ballers" and the upcoming movie "Fifty Shades Freed," also took to Instagram to ask for help in the search.

"We are so grateful and touched by the incredible support we have received from everyone," the actress said in a statement. "We are hopeful that she is safe and will not stop looking until she is back home with us."

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department's Northeast Division confirmed that a missing-person report has been filed, adding that the disappearance was not considered suspicious.

Anyone with information about Julia Kebbel's whereabouts is asked to contact her sister on social media or the LAPD at (323) 561-3211.

