LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Actress Arielle Kebbel has asked for the public's help in finding her missing sister who was last seen Wednesday evening in Silver Lake.
Julia Kebbel, 36, disappeared after walking her chocolate Labrador about 11 p.m., according to social media posts by her sibling.
The missing woman is described as white, 5 feet 3 inches tall, about 105 pounds, with short bleached-blonde hair. She has tattoos on each of her forearms -- a spiritual symbol with a key and the words "promise," "willingness" and "acceptance" on one arm, and a rising phoenix and a constellation on the other, Arielle Kebbel said on Twitter.
🚨 ALERT 🚨 My SiSTER JULIA KEBBEL is MISSING. She was last seen in silver lake,walking her chocolate lab,Cindy, at 11 pm wed night. 1/31/18 She is 5’3 Weighs about 105 pounds.Fair skin. Bleach blonde short hair. She has tattoos on both fore arms. DM me/go 2 my insta for more. pic.twitter.com/ggKATOXvWr— Arielle Kebbel (@ArielleKebbel) February 3, 2018
Julia Kebbel's dog has an implanted microchip.
Arielle Kebbel, whose credits include the HBO series "Ballers" and the upcoming movie "Fifty Shades Freed," also took to Instagram to ask for help in the search.
"We are so grateful and touched by the incredible support we have received from everyone," the actress said in a statement. "We are hopeful that she is safe and will not stop looking until she is back home with us."
A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department's Northeast Division confirmed that a missing-person report has been filed, adding that the disappearance was not considered suspicious.
Anyone with information about Julia Kebbel's whereabouts is asked to contact her sister on social media or the LAPD at (323) 561-3211.