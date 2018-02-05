Man shot in arms, legs after leaving church in South Los Angeles

Crime tape ropes off the scene of a shooting in South Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018. (ONSCENE.TV)

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A man in his 50s was shot multiple times in South Los Angeles after apparently leaving church on Sunday, police said.

Los Angeles police received a call around 1:30 p.m. regarding a shooting victim in the 1500 block of W. 51st Street near Dalton Avenue.

Responding officers found a victim lying in the passenger side of a green SUV. The man was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his arms and legs, police said.

The victim had reportedly just left church before he was shot, investigators said. He was transported to a hospital to undergo surgery. He was reported to be in stable condition.

The suspect fled the scene and remains at large. Investigators said the incident does not appear to be gang related. Police have not released a description of the suspect.

Authorities say there may be surveillance video of the shooting.
