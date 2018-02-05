SPORTS

Eagles fan appears to eat horse poop as Super Bowl celebrations take bizarre turn

PHILADELPHIA (KABC) --
As Philadelphia Eagles fans reveled in their team's first-ever Super Bowl win, some celebrations crossed the line, to say the least.

Throngs of fans filled the streets of Philly after the Eagles beat the New England Patriots on Sunday.

One reveler took his celebration one step too far. A video posted to Twitter shows a man clad in an Eagles jersey, hat and scarf eating what appears to be horse poop as crowds cheer him on.

The video shows the man approaching the pile of feces, getting on his knees and kneeling forward.

He bends down head-first into the pile and when he lifts his head back up, you can see that he has a mouthful of poop.



This incident was not the only one that shows revelers taking their celebrations a bit too far.

Another video posted to Twitter shows a car flipped onto its driver's side at Broad and Walnut.



Another video shows an Eagles fan doing a trust fall off the awning outside the Ritz Carlton in Center City, Philadelphia.

EMBED More News Videos

Video captured the moment a Philadelphia Eagles fan did a trust fall off the awning outside the Ritz Carlton in Center City Philadelphia.

Related Topics:
sportsPhiladelphia EaglesNew England Patriotssuper bowl 52Super Bowlu.s. & worldPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Some damage, arrests during post-Super Bowl celebrations
SPORTS
Lakers re-sign forward Travis Wear to 2-way contract
Ducks, defenseman Brandon Montour agree on new 2-year, $6.775 deal
ESPN 300 athlete Bryan Addison chooses Oregon
Phillies hope Nola's star shines bright vs. Dodgers
First impressions of the Manny Machado-infused Dodgers
More Sports
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Hawthorne liquor store draws Mega Millions hopefuls
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
US appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
Show More
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
More News