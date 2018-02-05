Investigation launched after Lake Los Angeles man dies amid altercation with deputies

LAKE LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KABC) --
Homicide detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department are investigating a man's death after a scuffle with deputies Saturday.

Investigators said deputies seeking a felony criminal threats suspect came across the man at his home. As they approached the suspect in his backyard, deputies told the man to put his hands behind his back and he complied.

After the initial compliance, the suspect punched one of the deputies, causing him to fall to the ground, then jumped on top of the deputy and continued attacking him, investigators said.

The other responding deputy attempted to use a Taser on the suspect to no avail and was tackled by the man.

A neighbor was eventually able to help deputies subdue the suspect and put him in handcuffs.

During the arrest, however, the suspect's breathing became labored and he became unresponsive, detectives said. Deputies and firefighters tried to revive the man but were unable to save him. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The two deputies were transported to a local hospital and treated for injuries sustained during the scuffle.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, detectives said.
