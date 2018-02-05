Child dies after being struck by SUV while riding his bike in Corona

CORONA, Calif. (KABC) --
The coroner identified a 3-year-old boy who was struck and killed by an SUV while he was riding his bike in Corona.

The child was identified as Ilyas Kurban, of Corona, according to the coroner's office.

Authorities said around 5:36 p.m. Friday, authorities responded to a car crash in the 900 block of Matthews Place.

When paramedics arrived, they found a 3-year-old child had been hit by a vehicle. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Based on witness statements, the child was riding his bike when he and a green Mazda SUV crashed.

Authorities said it was unclear if drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash. No arrests had been made.

The investigation is ongoing.
