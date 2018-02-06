6 New Businesses To Check Out In Burbank

Ensenada Kitchen
4412 W. Victory Blvd.
Photo: Avo B./Yelp
Ensenada Kitchen specializes in fast-casual Mexican fare with a wide array of options, including breakfast eats, burritos, tortas, tacos and more.
On the menu, look for chicken quesadillas, carne asada tortas and chorizo, fish or shrimp tacos.
Ensenada Kitchen currently holds 4.5 stars out of 28 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper James M., who reviewed Ensenada Kitchen on December 21st, wrote: "New place, nice and clean...great service. The fish taco stood way way out among the menu. Gotta try more when I'm in the area."
And David S. wrote: "The service was friendly. Shrimp tacos had great flavor. The only two problems was that there was no salsa bar and the three shrimp that were in the tacos were too big for a taco."
Ensenada Kitchen is open weekdays from 10am-9pm, Saturday from 10am-5:30pm, and Sunday from 11am-5pm.
The Empire Tavern
1623 N. San Fernando Blvd.
Photo: The empire tavern/Yelp
The Empire Tavern is a new beer bar that moved into a space that previously housed Jimmy's Place. The spot comes courtesy of home-brewer Dave Ochoa.
With a focus on craft beers and wines, it offers 16 rotating beers and ciders from local breweries.
While it doesn't offer food, it regularly hosts pop-ups with local food vendors and trucks. It also allows customers to bring their takeout orders inside.
The Empire Tavern currently holds five stars out of 20 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Kyle N., who reviewed The Empire Tavern on January 25th, wrote: "I love this place, if you are ever near and like good beer, drop in! It's a quaint place that plays good music."
And Amanda C. wrote: "Super chill spot. Absolutely loved the vibe and people who worked there. I would recommend 100 percent."
The Empire Tavern is open Monday-Thursday from 4pm-midnight, Friday and Saturday from 4pm-1am, and Sunday from 2pm-10pm.
Roger's Burgers
2320 W. Victory Blvd.
Photo: Roger's Burgers/Yelp
A change of ownership turned longtime Burbank spot Steve's Burgers into Roger's Burgers, which specializes in Angus beef burgers, sandwiches and salads.
On the menu, find offerings like the "Crazy Burger" with bacon, pastrami and chili cheese or "Roger's Burger" with mayo, pickles and tomatoes. There are also breakfast burritos and potato scrambles for early birds.
The restaurant also intends to open another location in San Bernardino.
Roger's Burgers currently holds 3.5 stars out of 37 reviews on Yelp, indicating fair reviews.
Yelper Yorgo P., who reviewed Roger's Burgers on January 27th, wrote: "The staff was pleasant and went out of their way to bring me food and whatever else I needed. As a business owner, I'll wish them best of luck and hopefully people adapt to change."
And Richard S. wrote: "So far I am liking Roger's Burgers. I have had their cheeseburger, Roger's special, patty melt, and chili burger (chili is seriously delicious). Coworkers and I have been making this a regular in the lunch rotation."
Roger's Burgers is open Friday and Saturday from 7am-11pm, and Sunday-Thursday from 7am-9pm.
Black Cat Comics
3005 W. Magnolia Blvd.
Photo: K C./Yelp
Black Cat Comics features new and back issues of comics, graphic novels, and an array of collectibles and memorabilia.
According to its Yelp page, the local spot is owned by Kyle and Vanessa Bentley, a married couple "with a pet cat who inspired the business logo."
Black Cat Comics currently holds five stars out of seven reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Cesar H., who reviewed Black Cat Comics on October 27th, wrote: "In the age of Amazon, one can never underestimate the significance of a locally owned business. The staff at BCC was not only very helpful, but also passionate about their endearing new shop."
Aleece T. noted: "BCC is a very small but cute comic book shop. It's owned by a very nice couple. Found some great $1 Archie comics from the original runs. They also have toys (Funko pop and collectables) and video games (old Nintendo)."
Black Cat Comics is open Monday-Saturday from 11am-7pm, and Sunday from noon-6pm.
Sotta
2009 W. Alameda Ave.
Chicken plate. | Photo: Sotta/Yelp
This new spot features meat, seafood and vegetarian entrees, as well as homemade soups and daily lunch and dinner specials.
This new spot features meat, seafood and vegetarian entrees, as well as homemade soups and daily lunch and dinner specials.
On the menu, expect to see items like grilled chicken, salmon or lamb kebabs; a filet mignon wrap with vegetables and garlic sauce, and an arugula and caramelized salad with blue cheese and a mustard-balsamic vinaigrette. An extensive list of sides ranges from tomato soup and dolma to pasta salad and French fries. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Sotta's current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of 128 reviews indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Brandi I., who reviewed Sotta on January 20th, wrote: "This place is awesome! The ambience and atmosphere is great, it's cafe style, and the music they play is a great selection. They have a bar if that's what you're in the mood for."
Kevin L. noted: "Fantastic lunch spot. Their chicken breast kabob is the tenderest, juiciest and most flavorful kabob I've enjoyed in a long time. This in a town of many great Mediterranean restaurants."
Sotta is open daily from 8am-10pm.
Pampas Grill
269 E. Palm Ave.
Photo: Ankita A./Yelp
Pampas Grill is a new churrascaria with two other Southern California locations, in Culver City and at the Original Farmer's Market.
With its focus on meat, the restaurant offers grilled options like picanha (sirloin cap), garlic beef, pork loin, spicy chicken thighs and Brazilian sausage. To complement your meal, sides include garlic rice, fried plantains, yucca, black beans, collard greens and mashed potatoes.
Pampas Grill currently holds five stars out of 63 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Wendy F., who reviewed Pampas Grill on January 23rd, wrote: "I celebrated my birthday dinner here a couple weeks ago. It was a last minute restaurant choice and Pampas accommodated and serviced my group perfectly."
Eamon S. noted: "Very nice! Makes you feel you're at a fancy restaurant but with a fun feel. It's a Brazilian restaurant so it has that South American vibe."
Pampas Grill is open daily from 11am-9pm.