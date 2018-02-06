What Does $2,200 Rent You In Hollywood, Today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in this Los Angeles neighborhood with a budget of $2,200 / month.
Read on for the listings.
1745 Camino Palmero St., #320
Listed at $2,200 / month, this 837-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1745 Camino Palmero St. In the unit, you can anticipate a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, a fireplace, two closets and air conditioning.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, assigned parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool and storage space. Cats and dogs aren't welcome. (Take a look at the complete listing here.)
7300 Franklin Ave., #450
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo over at 7300 Franklin Ave. It's also listed for $2,200 / month for its 826-square-feet of space. Building amenities include garage parking, on-site laundry, a swimming pool, secured entry and a fitness center.
In the unit, there are hardwood floors, air conditioning, a balcony and plenty of natural light. Sadly, pets aren't welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)
1414 N Fairfax Ave., #109
Here's a 670-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 1414 N Fairfax Ave., which is going for $2,199 / month. In the unit, you'll get a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, air conditioning, a large closet, a deck and stainless steel appliances. Sadly, pets aren't permitted. (See the full listing here.)
---
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.