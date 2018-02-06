'Haruya Izakaya' Debuts In Studio City

Looking for a new Japanese spot to check out? Look no further than this new arrival. Located at 11622 Ventura Blvd. in Studio City, the newcomer is called Haruya Izakaya.
This newcomer, similar to most izakaya restaurants, specializes in Japanese-style tapas and a variety of sharable plates meant to be paired with its extensive beer and sake list.
Look for starters like salmon skin salad with spring mix in ponzu sauce and chili oil, yellowtail jalapeno carpaccio, and scallops, uni, and ikura (salmon roe) with crispy shiitake topped in a yuzu soy sauce.
For tapas, expect to see offerings such as beef sliders with lettuce, tomato and wasabi aioli on crispy rice buns; tempura battered soft shell crab with side of ponzu sauce and baked mussels topped with spicy mayo.
Rounding things out are entrees like miso black cod served with Chinese broccoli, shiitake mushrooms, miso soup and steamed rice; spicy seafood ramen with shrimp and mussels; and yakisoba stir-fried noodles with chicken or shrimp. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the newcomer seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
Alex B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 11th, said: "They have good $1 raw oysters all day, every day! That is all you need to know. They even serve them seasoned with house ponzu and fish eggs. Two kinds served at $1, and two more served at $2."
And Jay S. said: "We love this place. There's never a long wait and the service is outstanding. The family roll and udon are particularly good. And the mochi--yum!"
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Haruya Izakaya is open Monday-Saturday from 4 p.m. -11:30 p.m. and Sunday from 3 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
