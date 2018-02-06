REAL ESTATE

What Does $3,100 Rent You In Los Angeles, Today?

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Los Angeles?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring an apartment in Los Angeles if you've got a budget of $3,100 / month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below.

1100 S Hope St., #1312 (Downtown)




Listed at $3,100 / month, this 1,120-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is located at 1100 S Hope St. In the furnished unit, you can expect hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a fireplace, floor-to-ceiling windows and stainless steel appliances.

Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, concierge service, a residents lounge and a doorman. Sadly, pets aren't allowed. (Check out the complete listing here.)

9100 Whitworth Dr. (Pico-Robertson)




Here's an 800-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 9100 Whitworth Dr., which is going for $3,100 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, air conditioning, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, garden access and stainless steel appliances.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, secured entry and storage space. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (See the full listing here.)

889 Francisco St., #3010 (Downtown)




Next, check out this 760-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo that's located at 889 Francisco St. It's listed for $3,095 / month.

Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a residents lounge, outdoor space, storage space and a business center. In the unit, look for hardwood floors, a dishwasher, air conditioning, high ceilings, plenty of natural light and stainless steel appliances.

Unfortunately, pets aren't permitted. (Take a look at the complete listing here.)

6220 West 3rd St., #2-317 (Park La Brea)




Located at 6220 West 3rd St., here's a 750-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $3,089/ month. In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a fireplace and a balcony.

Building amenities include garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space, secured entry, on-site management, concierge service and a residents lounge. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

717 W Olympic Blvd. (Downtown)




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 717 W Olympic Blvd. It's listed for $3,061 / month for its 843-square-feet of space. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a roof deck and outdoor space.

In the unit, look for a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and plenty of natural light. Both cats and dogs are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)
---

