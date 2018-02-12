FOOD & DRINK

'Nespresso Boutique' Opens Its Doors In The Americana

By Hoodline
A new coffee tasting and retail location has opened for business in the neighborhood. The fresh addition to Glendale, called Nespresso Boutique, is located at 889 Americana Way.

This new outpost is the latest addition for the international coffee retailer, which features a selection of coffee capsules for home brewing along with a variety of espresso and coffee machines.

Expect to see coffee and espresso capsules like Arabica Ethiopia with notes of ripe fruit, fresh flowers and malty cereal; Variations Banana blend with Ethiopian, Central and South American beans with a taste reminiscent of banana candy and "Intenso" Guatemalan with hints of toasted brown sugar. (Take a look at the full selection of offerings here.)

The new coffee business has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

Jade D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 19th, said: "This place is absolutely amazing! A great place to try coffee and take it home with you. I want to come back here and try out the milk frother when they have a display available."

And NO T. said: "It's about damn time my little piece of heaven came closer to home! I usually order my classic coffee pods online and receive them the next business day."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Nespresso Boutique is open Monday-Thursday from 10am-9pm, Friday and Saturday from 10am-10pm, and Sunday from 11am-8pm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinebusiness
FOOD & DRINK
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Pepperidge Farm recalls 4 varieties of Goldfish crackers
Culver City gets a new bar: Lucky's
From breakfast to burgers: 3 new spots to score American eats in Glendale
The Joint makes Sherman Oaks debut, with seafood, tea and more
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Hawthorne liquor store draws Mega Millions hopefuls
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
US appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
Show More
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
More News