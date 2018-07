'Nespresso Boutique' Opens Its Doors In The Americana

A new coffee tasting and retail location has opened for business in the neighborhood. The fresh addition to Glendale, called Nespresso Boutique , is located at 889 Americana Way.This new outpost is the latest addition for the international coffee retailer, which features a selection of coffee capsules for home brewing along with a variety of espresso and coffee machines.Expect to see coffee and espresso capsules like Arabica Ethiopia with notes of ripe fruit, fresh flowers and malty cereal; Variations Banana blend with Ethiopian, Central and South American beans with a taste reminiscent of banana candy and "Intenso" Guatemalan with hints of toasted brown sugar. (Take a look at the full selection of offerings here .)The new coffee business has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.Jade D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 19th, said: "This place is absolutely amazing! A great place to try coffee and take it home with you. I want to come back here and try out the milk frother when they have a display available."And NO T. said : "It's about damn time my little piece of heaven came closer to home! I usually order my classic coffee pods online and receive them the next business day."Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Nespresso Boutique is open Monday-Thursday from 10am-9pm, Friday and Saturday from 10am-10pm, and Sunday from 11am-8pm.