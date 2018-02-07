REAL ESTATE

What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Silver Lake, Right Now?

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Silver Lake are hovering around $2,650 (compared to a $2,137 average for Los Angeles). So how does the low-end pricing on a Silver Lake rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.

3100 Bellevue Ave.




Listed at $1,650 / month, this 550-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 3100 Bellevue Ave., is 37.7 percent less than the $2,650 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Silver Lake.

The building features assigned parking, a swimming pool, on-site laundry and an elevator. In the unit, you're promised a balcony, tile flooring and plenty of sunlight. Both cats and dogs are allowed. (See the complete listing here.)

2359 Glendale Blvd.



This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom living space, situated at 2359 Glendale Blvd., is listed for $1,895 / month. In the sunny top-floor unit, look for air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and built-in storage space. Building amenities include assigned parking. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. (See the complete listing here.)

1343 Maltman Ave., #4




Then there's this 850-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 1343 Maltman Ave., listed at $2,375 / month. In the unit, look for air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a fireplace. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is welcome here. Building amenities include outdoor space and on-site laundry. (See the listing here.)
---

