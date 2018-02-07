TRAVEL

Southwest Airlines' sale offers $40 one-way flights from Los Angeles to Las Vegas

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Southwest Airlines is running a flash sale that includes one-way tickets from Los Angeles to Las Vegas starting at $40 - but you better act fast.

Customers have until the end of Wednesday to book their flight at the discounted rates.

MORE: Officers drag woman from LAX-bound flight after alleged dispute about dogs on plane
EMBED More News Videos

A bystander's dramatic video shows officers dragging a woman off of an L.A.-bound Southwest Airlines flight after a dispute about two dogs on the plane.



The sale also includes one-way flights from Las Vegas back to Los Angeles starting at $40.

In addition to the $40 one-way fares to travel between Los Angeles and Las Vegas, other notable deals include one-way tickets from Los Angeles to San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose or Sacramento starting at $29.

Prefer taking off from Burbank? There are deals for you, too. One-way tickets from Burbank to San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose or Sacramento also start at $29.

One-way tickets from Long Beach to Oakland or Sacrament also begin at $29.

According to Southwest, 21-day advance purchase is required, and seats, travel days and markets are limited. Domestic travel is valid from Feb. 27, 2018 to May 23, 2018. Check out Southwest's full list of terms and conditions here.

To view the entire list of flights available through this sale, visit www.southwest.com/html/promotions.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelair travelsouthwest airlinesu.s. & worldlos angeles international airportairlineairline industrysalesLos AngelesLas VegasNorthern California
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Pack your bags! The cheapest time to fly is days away
TRAVEL
Next stop for Amtrak's iconic domed sightseeing car? Fall foliage
LA County airports to receive $36M for infrastructure projects
Thick smoke from Ferguson Fire blocking views of Yosemite
Amazon's Jeff Bezos to charge $200,000 for space rides
Southwest to stop serving peanuts on flights
More Travel
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Hawthorne liquor store draws Mega Millions hopefuls
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
US appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
Show More
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
More News